Top model Adonis Bosso stars in Teddy Ondo Ella‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Andrew Dosunmu. In charge of styling was Mobolaji Dawodu.

“This campaign is a way for Teddy Ondo Ella to show Libreville, the capital of Gabon, from another angle of modernity and elegance.”





