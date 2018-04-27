Adonis Bosso is the Face of Teddy Ondo Ella Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Adonis Bosso

Top model Adonis Bosso stars in Teddy Ondo Ella‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Andrew Dosunmu. In charge of styling was Mobolaji Dawodu.

This campaign is a way for Teddy Ondo Ella to show Libreville, the capital of Gabon, from another angle of modernity and elegance.


Adonis Bosso

Adonis Bosso

Adonis Bosso

Adonis Bosso

Adonis Bosso

Adonis Bosso

Adonis Bosso

Adonis Bosso

Adonis Bosso

Adonis Bosso

Adonis Bosso

Adonis Bosso

Adonis Bosso

Adonis Bosso

