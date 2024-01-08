Actor Woo Do-hwan takes the pages of Dazed Korea Magazine‘s February 2024 edition with a story captured by fashion photographer Chang Kipyung. In charge of styling was Choi Arum at Intrend, who for the session selcted pieces from Homme Plissé. Beauty is work of hair stylist Cho Chunil, and makeup artist Han Sunyoung.

Born on July 12, 1992, in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Woo Do-hwan has established himself as a an actor in the Korean entertainment industry, known for his compelling performances in both television dramas and films. Woo Do-hwan’s journey into acting began with his education at Dankook University, where he majored in performance and film. This academic foundation in the arts provided him with the skills and knowledge necessary to pursue a career in acting.

Woo’s acting career is marked by a series of critically acclaimed roles. He gained widespread recognition and acclaim for his performances in television dramas such as “Save Me” (2017), “Mad Dog” (2017), “Tempted” (2018), “My Country: The New Age” (2019), and “The King: Eternal Monarch” (2020).

In 2020, Woo Do-hwan fulfilled his mandatory military service, a commitment that is required of all South Korean men. He underwent six weeks of training and graduated as a student leader at the 1st Department of Transportation Training. Woo was discharged from military service on January 5, 2022, in accordance with the rules of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Korea.

After returning from his military service, Woo Do-hwan continued to excel in his acting career. His outstanding performance in the television drama “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract” earned him the Top Excellence Award for Miniseries at The MBC Drama Awards in 2023.

