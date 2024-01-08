in Celine, Timothée Chalamet, Uncategorized

Timothee Chalamet wears Celine at the Golden Globes

A Golden Globes Highlight

Courtesy of Celine

At the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2024, Timothée Chalamet made a striking appearance, nominated for his role in “Wonka.” His outfit, a creation of CELINE HOMME by Hedi Slimane and hes unique design philosophy. Chalamet, known for his style, wore a sparkling black wool gabardine jacket, intricately embroidered to capture and play with light. Adding a contemporary twist to the classic tuxedo look, he wore a loose shirt in black. The look was completed with sleek grain de poudre wool tuxedo pants and glossy calfskin Chelsea boots, balancing sharp tailoring and modern flair​​.

EMBRODIERED JACKET IN WOOL GABARDINE BLACK, LOOSE SHIRT IN COTTON POPLIN BLACK, CLASSIC TUX PANTS IN GRAIN DE POUDRE WOOL BLACK, DRUGSTORE CHELSEA BOOT IN SHINY CALFSKIN BLACK

 

celine

