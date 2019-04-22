in Covers, Editorial, ELITE Models, I LOVE models Milano, Magazines, NEXT Models

Younes Bendjima Stars in Vogue Arabia Man SS19 Cover Story

Younes Bendjima Talks about His Heritage, Boxing, Fashion + More

Younes Bendjima
Photography © Mannbutte for Vogue Arabia Man

Algerian model and boxer Younes Bendjima takes the digital cover story of Vogue Arabia Man‘s Spring Summer 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Mannbutte. In charge of styling was Celia-Jane Ukwenya, with hair styling from AnneSofie Begtrup, and grooming by makeup artist Toni Malt. Fashion director Katie Trotter.

I’m definitely not a fashion addict, and like to keep it simple and kind of old school. I like to mix it all, so let me mention a few. I love Acne, Margiela, New Balance, Helmut Lang and vintage Prada” – Bendjima for Vogue Arabia Man, on fashion brands he finds interesting at the moment.

Younes Bendjima
Photography © Mannbutte for Vogue Arabia Man
Younes Bendjima
Photography © Mannbutte for Vogue Arabia Man
Younes Bendjima
Photography © Mannbutte for Vogue Arabia Man
Younes Bendjima
Photography © Mannbutte for Vogue Arabia Man
Younes Bendjima
Photography © Mannbutte for Vogue Arabia Man
Younes Bendjima
Photography © Mannbutte for Vogue Arabia Man

Photography © Mannbutte for Vogue Arabia Man – man.vogue.me

Coversmagazines

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bogdan Romanovich

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Bogdan Romanovich by Tim Rise
Derek Chadwick

Derek Chadwick Poses for FGUK Magazine 6.0 – The Street Issue