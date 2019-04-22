Younes Bendjima Stars in Vogue Arabia Man SS19 Cover Story

Algerian model and boxer Younes Bendjima takes the digital cover story of Vogue Arabia Man‘s Spring Summer 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Mannbutte. In charge of styling was Celia-Jane Ukwenya, with hair styling from AnneSofie Begtrup, and grooming by makeup artist Toni Malt. Fashion director Katie Trotter.
“I’m definitely not a fashion addict, and like to keep it simple and kind of old school. I like to mix it all, so let me mention a few. I love Acne, Margiela, New Balance, Helmut Lang and vintage Prada” – Bendjima for Vogue Arabia Man, on fashion brands he finds interesting at the moment.
Photography © Mannbutte for Vogue Arabia Man – man.vogue.me
