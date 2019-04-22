in Derek Chadwick, Editorial, Magazines

Derek Chadwick Poses for FGUK Magazine 6.0 – The Street Issue

Winter in LA – Luxury Streetwear Story by Chris Fucile

Photography © Chris Fucile for FGUK Magazine

The handsome Derek Chadwick stars in Winter in LA story captured by fashion photographer Chris Fucile for FGUK Magazine‘s 6.0 – The Street issue. In charge of makeup and grooming was beauty artist Keon Cruz.

Photography © Chris Fucile for FGUK Magazine

Styling is work of R Cole Stevens, who for the session selected pieces from AMI, Schott NYC, Acne Studios, Kenzo, Doc Martens, Burberry, Fila, Topman, Zadig & Voltaire, Gucci, Diesel, Marc Jacobs, Uniqlo, Stella McCartney, Hugo Boss, and Bally. Assistance by Allegra Messina.

Photography © Chris Fucile for FGUK Magazine

Discover more of the story below:

All Images courtesy of © Chris Fucile – chrisfucile.com

magazines

