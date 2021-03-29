The Obstacles: Youssouf Bamba by Kevin Sinclair for Vestal Magazine

The handsome Youssouf Bamba at DNA Models stars in The Obstacles story lensed by fashion photographer Kevin Sinclair for Vestal Magazine‘s April 2021 edition. In charge of styling was David Gargiulo, with grooming from beauty artist Manami Ishikawa.

For the session Youssouf is wearing selected pieces from Untitled Collective, Magnanni, Julia Jentzsch, Jil Sander, Private Policy, Rag & Bone, Carter Young, Coach, Boss, and Christian Louboutin.

Photography © Kevin Sinclair – kevinsinclairphotography.com for Vestal Magazine – vestalmag.com