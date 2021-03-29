in DNA Models, Editorial, Magazines

The Obstacles: Youssouf Bamba by Kevin Sinclair for Vestal Magazine

Photographer Kevin Sinclair and model Youssouf Bamba team up for the latest edition of Vestal Magazine

Youssouf Bamba
Photography © Kevin Sinclair for Vestal Magazine

The handsome Youssouf Bamba at DNA Models stars in The Obstacles story lensed by fashion photographer Kevin Sinclair for Vestal Magazine‘s April 2021 edition. In charge of styling was David Gargiulo, with grooming from beauty artist Manami Ishikawa.

For the session Youssouf is wearing selected pieces from Untitled Collective, Magnanni, Julia Jentzsch, Jil Sander, Private Policy, Rag & Bone, Carter Young, Coach, Boss, and Christian Louboutin.

Youssouf Bamba
Photography © Kevin Sinclair for Vestal Magazine
Youssouf Bamba
Photography © Kevin Sinclair for Vestal Magazine
Youssouf Bamba
Photography © Kevin Sinclair for Vestal Magazine
Kevin Sinclair
Photography © Kevin Sinclair for Vestal Magazine
Kevin Sinclair
Photography © Kevin Sinclair for Vestal Magazine
Kevin Sinclair
Photography © Kevin Sinclair for Vestal Magazine
Kevin Sinclair
Photography © Kevin Sinclair for Vestal Magazine
Kevin Sinclair
Photography © Kevin Sinclair for Vestal Magazine
Kevin Sinclair
Photography © Kevin Sinclair for Vestal Magazine
Kevin Sinclair
Photography © Kevin Sinclair for Vestal Magazine

Photography © Kevin Sinclair – kevinsinclairphotography.com for Vestal Magazine – vestalmag.com

magazines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

HELMUT LANG

HELMUT LANG Autumn Winter 2021.22 Men’s Collection
Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY

LOOKBOOK: Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY Fall Winter 2021 Collection