LOOKBOOK: Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY Fall Winter 2021 Collection

With Gloom Collection, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy explores the movement inside the stillness

Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY
©Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY, Photography by Thurstan Redding

Designer Charles Jeffrey presented his CHARLES JEFFREY LOVERBOY Fall Winter 2021.22 Gloom Collection, that explores the movement inside the stillness. The collection captures the spirit of young people inside their homes, with no places to go.

Fashion photographer Thurstan Redding and stylist Matthew Josephs teamed up for the lookbook. In charge of set design was Andrew Lim Clarkson, with casting direction from Madeleine Østile and Aamo Casting. Beauty is work of hair stylist Eugene Souleiman, and makeup artist Lucy Bridge for M.A.C Pro. Film directed by Jenkin Van Zyl. Stars of the session are Jasper Leigh, Qihan Qiu, Sebastian Longman, Lotte O’Rourke, Jordan Hurrell, Bradley Sharpe, Chantel Foo, Niall Underwood, Omolola Onasanya, James Potter, Luke Magill, Linnea Skoglosa & Kate Coyne.

