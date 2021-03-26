in Fall Winter 2021.22, Lookbooks, Menswear

HELMUT LANG Autumn Winter 2021.22 Men’s Collection

With FW21 collection, Helmut Lang brings the essential and functional pieces

HELMUT LANG
©HELMUT LANG

Fashion brand HELMUT LANG presented their Autumn Winter 2021.22 Men’s Collection, that was inspired by ski attire and weatherproof pieces. The collection brings multi-functional and multi-seasonal looks.

FALL WINTER 2021 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

Additionally, the brand’s timeless collection, Helmut Lang Standards, offers the essentials that make the foundation of a wardrobe, reinterpreted through the brand’s DNA by using the brand’s staple fabrics: denim, leather, and jersey. Deconstructed basics feature cutouts and detachable sleeves, iconic padding and strapping details.

HELMUT LANG
©HELMUT LANG
HELMUT LANG
©HELMUT LANG
HELMUT LANG
©HELMUT LANG
HELMUT LANG
©HELMUT LANG
HELMUT LANG
©HELMUT LANG
HELMUT LANG
©HELMUT LANG

collectionsFW21LookbooksMenswear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RALPH LAUREN PURPLE LABEL

RALPH LAUREN PURPLE LABEL Spring Summer 2021 Collection