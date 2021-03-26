HELMUT LANG Autumn Winter 2021.22 Men’s Collection

Fashion brand HELMUT LANG presented their Autumn Winter 2021.22 Men’s Collection, that was inspired by ski attire and weatherproof pieces. The collection brings multi-functional and multi-seasonal looks.

“Additionally, the brand’s timeless collection, Helmut Lang Standards, offers the essentials that make the foundation of a wardrobe, reinterpreted through the brand’s DNA by using the brand’s staple fabrics: denim, leather, and jersey. Deconstructed basics feature cutouts and detachable sleeves, iconic padding and strapping details.“