Models Chun Soot, Magnus Ostergaard, and Yacine Keita star in Children of The Revolution story captured by fashion photographer Chuck Reyes for Esquire Singapore‘s February 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Jonathan Ailwood, with casting direction from Nolwen Montenot, and hair styling by Olivier de Vriendt. For the story models are wearing selected looks from Saint Laurent‘s Spring Summer 2019 Collection.