Pin 6 Shares

Fashion photographer Daniel Riera captured Corneliani‘s Spring Summer 2019 advertisement featuring models Bastian Thiery and Craig Roberts. In charge of styling was Julian Ganio, with art direction from Pablo Arroyo. Hair styling is work of beauty artist Terry Saxon.

Discover more of campaign / lookbook + video below:





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.