Actor Ryu Jun Yeol teams up with fashion photographer Kim Hee June for the cover story of Dazed Korea‘s September 2020 edition. In charge of styling was Lee Hyeyoung, with beauty from hair stylist Lee Iljung, and makeup artist Kang Yoonjin.

Dazed Korea – www.dazedkorea.com

Photographer Kim Hee June – @kimheejune

Stylist Lee Hyeyoung

Hair Stylist Lee Iljung

Makeup Artist Kang Yoonjin

Star Ryu Jun Yeol