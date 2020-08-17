MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Elia Bergamaschi by Gianluca Limongelli

Fashion photographer Gianluca Limongelli captured Autumn Walk story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Elia Bergamaschi represented by Relatum Models.

In charge of styling was Maria Bernardi, who for the session selected pieces from Gazzarrini, Splash, Patagonia, Zara Man, Jil Sander, Ray-Ban, Fay, Ralph Lauren, Burberry, Shoto, Siena Lather, Vintage Sports, Pellicceria Guerrini, and Michael Kors.





Pants, Shirt: SPLASH

Sunglasses: Vintage



Shirt: Fay

Gilet: Vintage sport

Pants: Zara Man

Shoes: Jil Sander



Sweatshirt: Vintage Sports

Pullover: Ralph Lauren

Gilet: Vintage Sport

Trench: Burberry

Pants: SPLASH

Boots: SHOTO

Bag: Siena Lather Handcraft

Gloves: Pellicceria Guerrini



Shirt: Michael Kors

Shirt: Gazzarrini

Suit: Zara Man

Shoes: Jil Sander



Pants, Shirt: SPLASH



Sweatshirt, Gilet: Vintage Sports

Pullover: Ralph Laurent

Trench: Burberry

Pants: SPLASH



Photographer: Gianluca Limongelli – www.gianlucalimongelli.com

Stylist: Maria Bernardi – @mbstylist_

Model: Elia Bergamaschi at Relatum Models