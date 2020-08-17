MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Elia Bergamaschi by Gianluca Limongelli

Fashion photographer Gianluca Limongelli captured Autumn Walk story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Elia Bergamaschi represented by Relatum Models.
In charge of styling was Maria Bernardi, who for the session selected pieces from Gazzarrini, Splash, Patagonia, Zara Man, Jil Sander, Ray-Ban, Fay, Ralph Lauren, Burberry, Shoto, Siena Lather, Vintage Sports, Pellicceria Guerrini, and Michael Kors.
Pants, Shirt: SPLASH
Sunglasses: Vintage
Shirt: Fay
Gilet: Vintage sport
Pants: Zara Man
Shoes: Jil Sander
Sweatshirt: Vintage Sports
Pullover: Ralph Lauren
Gilet: Vintage Sport
Trench: Burberry
Pants: SPLASH
Boots: SHOTO
Bag: Siena Lather Handcraft
Gloves: Pellicceria Guerrini
Shirt: Michael Kors
Shirt: Gazzarrini
Suit: Zara Man
Shoes: Jil Sander
Shirt: Fay
Gilet: Vintage sport
Pants: Zara Man
Shoes: Jil Sander
Sweatshirt: Vintage Sports
Pullover: Ralph Laurent
Gilet: Vintage Sport
Trench: Burberry
Pants: SPLASH
Boots: SHOTO
Pants, Shirt: SPLASH
Sweatshirt, Gilet: Vintage Sports
Pullover: Ralph Laurent
Trench: Burberry
Pants: SPLASH
Shirt: Michael Kors
Shirt: Gazzarrini
Suit: Zara Man
Shoes: Jil Sander
Sweatshirt: Vintage Sports
Pullover: Ralph Lauren
Gilet: Vintage Sport
Trench: Burberry
Photographer: Gianluca Limongelli – www.gianlucalimongelli.com
Stylist: Maria Bernardi – @mbstylist_
Model: Elia Bergamaschi at Relatum Models