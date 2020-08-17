in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Elia Bergamaschi by Gianluca Limongelli

The handsome Elia Bergamaschi stars in Autumn Walk story lensed by Gianluca Limongelli

Elia Bergamaschi
Shirt: Gazzarrini
Shirt: SPLASH
Pullover: Vintage
Gilet: Patagonia
Sunglasses: Ray-ban

Fashion photographer Gianluca Limongelli captured Autumn Walk story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Elia Bergamaschi represented by Relatum Models.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

In charge of styling was Maria Bernardi, who for the session selected pieces from Gazzarrini, Splash, Patagonia, Zara Man, Jil Sander, Ray-Ban, Fay, Ralph Lauren, Burberry, Shoto, Siena Lather, Vintage Sports, Pellicceria Guerrini, and Michael Kors.


Elia Bergamaschi
Pants, Shirt: SPLASH
Sunglasses: Vintage

Elia Bergamaschi
Shirt: Fay
Gilet: Vintage sport
Pants: Zara Man
Shoes: Jil Sander

Elia Bergamaschi
Sweatshirt: Vintage Sports
Pullover: Ralph Lauren
Gilet: Vintage Sport
Trench: Burberry
Pants: SPLASH
Boots: SHOTO
Bag: Siena Lather Handcraft
Gloves: Pellicceria Guerrini

Elia Bergamaschi
Shirt: Michael Kors
Shirt: Gazzarrini
Suit: Zara Man
Shoes: Jil Sander

Elia Bergamaschi
Shirt: Fay
Gilet: Vintage sport
Pants: Zara Man
Shoes: Jil Sander

Elia Bergamaschi

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Sweatshirt: Vintage Sports
Pullover: Ralph Laurent
Gilet: Vintage Sport
Trench: Burberry
Pants: SPLASH
Boots: SHOTO

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Pants, Shirt: SPLASH

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Sweatshirt, Gilet: Vintage Sports
Pullover: Ralph Laurent
Trench: Burberry
Pants: SPLASH

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Shirt: Michael Kors
Shirt: Gazzarrini
Suit: Zara Man
Shoes: Jil Sander

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Sweatshirt: Vintage Sports
Pullover: Ralph Lauren
Gilet: Vintage Sport
Trench: Burberry

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Photographer: Gianluca Limongelli – www.gianlucalimongelli.com
Stylist: Maria Bernardi – @mbstylist_
Model: Elia Bergamaschi at Relatum Models

