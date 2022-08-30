in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Bloom In The Dark by Elys Berroteran

Discover our latest exclusive story lensed by Elys Berroteran

Fashion photographer Elys Berroteran captured captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session titled Bloom In The Dark  featuring promising new faces Jordan Blake, Dan Mercado and Osvaldo Daniel Romero represented by NEW ICON NEW YORK.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

In charge of styling was Víctor Lopez, who selected pieces from Burberry, Zegna and Calvin Klein.

Discover more of the story below:

Bloom In The Dark by Elys Berroteran

Photographer Elys Berroteran – @elysmcm
Stylist: Víctor Lopez – @styledbyvictorlopez
Models: Jordan Blake,Dan Mercado and Osvaldo Daniel Romero  at NEW ICON NEW YORK @NEWICONNY

Everything you Need to Know About Wedding Dressing

How To Give Life To Your Dull Hair In 2022