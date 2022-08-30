MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Bloom In The Dark by Elys Berroteran

Fashion photographer Elys Berroteran captured captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session titled Bloom In The Dark featuring promising new faces Jordan Blake, Dan Mercado and Osvaldo Daniel Romero represented by NEW ICON NEW YORK.

In charge of styling was Víctor Lopez, who selected pieces from Burberry, Zegna and Calvin Klein.

Discover more of the story below:

Photographer Elys Berroteran – @elysmcm

Stylist: Víctor Lopez – @styledbyvictorlopez

Models: Jordan Blake,Dan Mercado and Osvaldo Daniel Romero at NEW ICON NEW YORK @NEWICONNY