in Editorial, Exclusive, Katarina Djoric, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Keep Me There by Danilo Pavlovic and Katarina Djoric

Breakthrough star Josef Ptacek pose for the latest MMSCENE Style Story

jacket All Saints
top Bottega Veneta
trousers Officine Generale

Photographer Danilo Pavlovic and fashion director Katarina Djoric team up for the for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive story Keep Me There. The star of the session is a handsome Josef Ptacek represented by M Management Models. In charge of beauty was hair stylist Mijo Majhen, assisted by Chloe Frieda.

For the story Josef is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Bottega VenetaMaison KitsuneSalvatore FerragamoOfficine GénéraleMarcelo Burlon County Of MilanGiuseppe ZanottiVersaceCeline, All Saints, Dunhill, and Christian Louboutin.

Discover more after the jump:

shirt Versace
trousers and tie Dunhill
shirt Versace
trousers and tie Dunhill
shirt Officine Generale
trousers Maison Kitsune
shoes Dunhill
jacket and trousers Versace
shirt Marcelo Burlon
sunglasess Celine

jacket and trousers Versace
shirt Marcelo Burlon
sunglasess Celine

jacket and trousers Versace
shirt Marcelo Burlon
sunglasess Celine
shoes Christian Louboutinn
total look Salvatore Ferragamo
jacket Bottega Veneta
shirt Officine Generale
trousers and shoes Maison Kitsune
jacket Bottega Veneta
shirt Officine Generale
trousers and shoes Maison Kitsune

Photographer Danilo Pavlovic – @danilo.pavlovic
Fashion Director Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric
Hair Stylist Mijo Majhen – @mijomajhen
Model Josef Ptacek at M Management Models
Hair Assistant Chloe Frieda

editorialsEXCLUISIVE

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Dennis Stenild

Marcus Ljunggren & Nicolaj Springborg Star in Schön! Magazine
Mathias Lauridsen

Mathias Lauridsen Models Massimo Dutti SS20 Limited Edition Collection