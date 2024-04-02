in Menswear, ZARA

Zara Man Americana Themed Collection

A collection inspired by the ongoing trend, photographed at the Los Angeles’ Sheats–Goldstein Residence

Zara Man Americana Collection
Courtesy of Zara

The fashion landscape is experiencing a revival of rugged cowboy americana aesthetics for quite some time now, with cowboy boots, leather vests, ripped jeans, washed denim, and oversized fits oversaturating the scene. On trend is the latest Zara Man Collection, combining  Americana and contemporary fashion.

Zara Man Americana Collection
Cowboy boots have transcended their Western roots, now used as a statement piece that adds an edge to any outfit. Similarly, leather vests have found new life beyond the motorcycle jacket’s shadow, serving as versatile layering pieces. The collection is also reminiscent of Zara Man’s Barbie Capsule, which also played with the cowboy aesthetics, but in a more polished way. 

Zara Man Americana Collection
Significant shift in silhouette preferences is apparent, moving away from the body-constricting styles of previous years to embrace the oversized fit, that only seems to get bigger. This trend towards looser garments besides comfort also can be seen as a part of the broader movement towards gender fluidity and body positivity, making fashion more playful and approachable. 

Starring the model Noah Hanes among others, the campaign takes place at the Sheats–Goldstein Residence in LA. The house is designed by John Lautner and nestled in the lush landscapes of Los Angeles’ Beverly Crest neighborhood, as a masterpiece of American Organic Architecture. 

Just two days prior to the collection’s launch, Beyoncé’s country album made waves, reportedly playing a significant role in boosting sales of cowboy-themed apparel. It seems like Zara timed this drop well. 

See more campaign images in the Gallery below:

