MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Dami Cho

Born in Argentina to Korean parents, Dami Cho was deeply influenced by his mother’s dedication to Korean culture and discipline in academics. Despite his mother’s initial reservations, a chance encounter on the subway led him to be scouted as a model. With time, his mother recognized the potential of this unexpected opportunity and began to support his burgeoning career. Today, Dami balances his academic pursuits with his modeling career. A highlight of Dami’s modeling journey was his debut on the runway for Gucci, an exclusive opportunity that marked the beginning of his first runway season. As he navigates the competitive world of fashion, Dami has faced challenges, particularly in handling rejections. However, he has learned to accept these setbacks as part of the process, understanding that they are not a reflection of his abilities but rather the specific needs of the brands at different times.

For this exclusive MMSCENE interview, photographer Lucas Ricci captures model Dami Cho at Sun Models. Styling is done by Enzo Ortega.

Can you share a little about your background and what led you to pursue modeling, especially with such a diverse cultural heritage from Argentina and South Korea?

My name is Dami Cho. I’m a 22-year-old guy born in Argentina but with Korean parents. Throughout my life, my mother has instilled in me a lot about Korean culture, including discipline in studying. Since I was a kid, she always wanted me to dedicate myself to studying. However, everything changed one day when, while returning home from school on the subway, I got scouted. At first, my mom wasn’t very sure, but as time passed, she understood it as a great opportunity and supported me from then on. Fortunately, nowadays, I’ve managed to keep a balance between studying and modeling, thanks to my mother’s support.

Walking for Gucci as part of your first runway season is a remarkable start. How did it feel to be selected for this exclusive opportunity, and what was it like working with the new Creative Director, Sabato de Sarno?

It was an incredible experience, a giant joy that I later shared with friends and family. Sabato is an exceptionally professional and a really kind person; I couldn’t have asked for a better person for my first experience, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity he gave me.

Starting out in the highly competitive world of fashion modeling can be daunting. What have been some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced so far?

The most difficult challenge I’ve had to face was being able to accept and understand when a job doesn’t come through. It’s a world where you receive many “no’s” from brands or castings, and it’s tough. However, over time, I’ve learned and come to terms with the fact that it’s not necessarily something I’m doing wrong; it’s simply a matter of maybe my profile doesn’t fit with what the brand is looking for at that specific moment, or it’s not what they were looking for then but maybe later. You never know. That’s why it’s important to be able to accept that “no” and move forward in search of new opportunities.

You are represented by several prestigious agencies. How do they support you in navigating your career, and what’s the most valuable advice they’ve given you?

I immensely appreciate the work of the agencies that I’m with. Everybody should know that behind the models, there’s a team that supports them. Thanks to them, I was able to achieve everything, and I will always be grateful. The things I most appreciate that my agencies gave me are the confidence to carry out this work and also they taught me to be strong in every way.

Can you describe your first experience on the runway? What went through your mind the moment before you stepped out?

At first, I didn’t feel too nervous. It was something I had sought for and wanted to feel confident so I could walk calmly later. However, at the moment just before stepping out, I began to feel very nervous. But once I started, I cleared my mind and simply enjoyed the moment.

Where do you see your modeling career taking you? Are there specific designers or fashion houses you dream of working with?

I’m very grateful for everything my modeling career has allowed me to experience. I’ve been able to visit cities that I had never been to before and meet incredible people who are now some of my closest friends. Honestly, I’m already very happy with what has happened to me so far. Just having walked for Gucci makes me feel like my career is complete. However, I’m always open to new opportunities and challenges, ready for the next opportunities that arise.

When you are not modeling, what are your passions or hobbies? How do you like to spend your time?

I’m a student of industrial design. Therefore, when I’m not working, I usually spend my time at the university and graduating is my next goal. I also really enjoy getting together with my friends and playing the piano.

Having just started your own journey, what advice would you give to aspiring models who look up to your early success?

The best advice I can offer is to have patience and confidence. Sometimes things may not seem to be going well, but in an industry like modeling, everything can change from one day to the next, just as it did for me. It’s important to have confidence in yourself, to stay strong when one option falls through, and to be prepared for opportunities because sooner or later, they will come.

Photography – Lucas Ricci @_lucasricci_

Model – Dami Cho @dami_cho

Agency – Sun Models @sunmodelmanagement

Styling – Enzo Ortega @enzoortegaa