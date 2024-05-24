God’s True Cashmere x Wildside Yohji Yamamoto Capsule

Wildside Yohji Yamamoto, the avant-garde project by Yohji Yamamoto Inc., has partnered with luxury cashmere brand God’s True Cashmere for a unique collection. This collaboration fuses Wildside’s innovative design with God’s True Cashmere’s renowned craftsmanship.

Sat Hari, co-founder of God’s True Cashmere, emphasized the project’s focus on redefining traditional cashmere shirts by incorporating Yohji Yamamoto’s deconstructionist approach. The result is a collection that showcases the love for craftsmanship and luxury of both brands.

The collection’s design elements draw from Wildside Yohji Yamamoto’s chromatic palette, combined with the sumptuous softness of God’s True Cashmere’s fabrics. The construction features hand weaving and stone carving techniques to ensure premium quality. Each shirt includes 11 semi-precious stone snaps, with 7 strategically aligned with the wearer’s chakras.

The collaboration offers two distinct shirt designs. The first shirt features Wildside Yohji Yamamoto’s distinctive fit, blending effortless style with God’s True Cashmere patterns. It is a black shirt mixed with plum tartan, embellished with rose quartz buttons, available in one size. The second shirt maintains God’s True Cashmere’s unisex and classical silhouette, incorporating Wildside’s visual aesthetic. This model is available in sizes medium and extra-large, with buttons in black sunstone on a black and burgundy shirt.

Crafted in Italy, each shirt is produced in limited quantities to uphold the highest quality standards and is priced at $2800. The first drop of the collaboration will debut on May 27th at the Wildside Yohji Yamamoto Harajuku store in Laforet, Tokyo. Following the launch, the collection will be available at Wildside Yohji Yamamoto Osaka and online. Outside Japan, the limited edition shirts will be available exclusively at Just One Eye in Los Angeles, a long-term partner of both brands. A second exclusive release is scheduled later this year.