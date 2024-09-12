in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jaden Ostrowski by Giuseppe Palazzolo

Stylist Veneranda Lamberti and photographer Giuseppe Palazzolo team up for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Giuseppe Palazzolo captures model Jaden Ostrowski from Special Management. In charge of styling is Veneranda Lamberti, while grooming is done by Anna Verzeroli

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For this session, Jaden is wearing selected pieces from Juri Prifti, Alice Delli Fiori, Cristian Di Serio, and Albert Paul.

Total look JURI PRIFTI, Sunglasses CARRERA vintage / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Puffer and trousers JURI PRIFTI, shoes ADIDAS X RICK OWENS ‘Spring Blade’ from ARCHIVIO LACOUTURE / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Total look JURI PRIFTI, Sunglasses CARRERA vintage / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Puffer and trousers JURI PRIFTI, shoes ADIDAS X RICK OWENS ‘Spring Blade’ from ARCHIVIO LACOUTURE / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Jacket JURI PRIFTI, Jumpsuit ALICE DELLI FIORI / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Jacket JURI PRIFTI, Jumpsuit ALICE DELLI FIORI / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Shirt Stylist’s own, Trousers JURI PRIFTI, belt Stylist’s own, Shoes MISBHV from ARCHIVIO LACOUTURE
Shirt Stylist’s own, Trousers JURI PRIFTI, belt Stylist’s own, Shoes MISBHV from ARCHIVIO LACOUTURE / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Shirt Stylist’s own, trousers CRISTIAN DI SERIO / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Shirt Stylist’s own, trousers CRISTIAN DI SERIO / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Jacket and trousers ALBERT PAUL, shoes MISBHV from ARCHIVIO LACOUTURE / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE

Photography – Giuseppe Palazzolo @joepal__
Styling – Veneranda Lamberti @v_enerandalamberti
Grooming – Anna Verzeroli @annaverzeroli_mua
Model – Jaden Ostrowski (special management) @jaden.ostrowski

editorialsexclusivesMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Pavle Banovic

Discover John Varvatos Spring 25 Collection