For the latest edition of
photographer MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, Giuseppe Palazzolo captures model Jaden Ostrowski from Special Management. In charge of styling is Veneranda Lamberti, while grooming is done by Anna Verzeroli.
For this session, Jaden is wearing selected pieces from
Juri Prifti, Alice Delli Fiori, Cristian Di Serio, and Albert Paul.
Total look JURI PRIFTI, Sunglasses CARRERA vintage / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Puffer and trousers JURI PRIFTI, shoes ADIDAS X RICK OWENS ‘Spring Blade’ from ARCHIVIO LACOUTURE / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Total look JURI PRIFTI, Sunglasses CARRERA vintage / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Puffer and trousers JURI PRIFTI, shoes ADIDAS X RICK OWENS ‘Spring Blade’ from ARCHIVIO LACOUTURE / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Jacket JURI PRIFTI, Jumpsuit ALICE DELLI FIORI / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Jacket JURI PRIFTI, Jumpsuit ALICE DELLI FIORI / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Shirt Stylist’s own, Trousers JURI PRIFTI, belt Stylist’s own, Shoes MISBHV from ARCHIVIO LACOUTURE
Shirt Stylist’s own, Trousers JURI PRIFTI, belt Stylist’s own, Shoes MISBHV from ARCHIVIO LACOUTURE / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Shirt Stylist’s own, trousers CRISTIAN DI SERIO / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Shirt Stylist’s own, trousers CRISTIAN DI SERIO / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Jacket and trousers ALBERT PAUL, shoes MISBHV from ARCHIVIO LACOUTURE / Photography © Giuseppe Palazzolo for MMSCENE
Photography – Giuseppe Palazzolo
@joepal__
Styling – Veneranda Lamberti @v_enerandalamberti
Grooming – Anna Verzeroli @annaverzeroli_mua
Model – Jaden Ostrowski (special management) @jaden.ostrowski
editorials exclusives MMSCENE STYLE
Want more stuff like this?
Get the best stories straight into your inbox!
Next post