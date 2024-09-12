For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Giuseppe Palazzolo captures model Jaden Ostrowski from Special Management. In charge of styling is Veneranda Lamberti, while grooming is done by Anna Verzeroli.

For this session, Jaden is wearing selected pieces from Juri Prifti, Alice Delli Fiori, Cristian Di Serio, and Albert Paul.

Photography – Giuseppe Palazzolo @joepal__

Styling – Veneranda Lamberti @v_enerandalamberti

Grooming – Anna Verzeroli @annaverzeroli_mua

Model – Jaden Ostrowski (special management) @jaden.ostrowski