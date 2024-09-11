Discover John Varvatos Spring 25 Collection

Karl Aberg’s approach for the John Varvatos Spring 25 Collection, ‘Kiln & Craft,‘ draws heavily from the raw beauty found in handcrafted ceramics. By reimagining traditional American menswear, Aberg introduces relaxed silhouettes and soft tones, shifting towards a more laid-back, fluid style while maintaining an air of sophistication. Central to this collection is the concept of imperfection. Aberg’s vision embraces the charm of irregular, handcrafted details, allowing unconventional elements to shine. Leather jackets with naturally crinkled textures and coats with unique hand-splattered effects feel as though they have been shaped by time and wear.

Comfort and ease are integral to this season’s designs, especially within the knitwear pieces, which feature refined yet subtle details. Lightweight crewnecks with distressed accents and open-stitched polos tucked into tailored trousers offer a relaxed yet polished aesthetic. The formal wear continues this streamlined approach. The collection’s Italian-made suits and single-button jackets, with their clean lines and impeccable cuts, present a contemporary interpretation of classic menswear, elevated further by soft linens and suedes.

Floral jacquard prints in warm golden apricot tones lend a touch of understated luxury. The color palette perfectly balances earthy shades with vibrant highlights, grounding the collection in deep blacks, crisp whites, and gentle greys while introducing warmth with rich burnt oranges and cypress greens. Subtle hints of indigo, lilac, and antique rose lend a romantic softness, while fabrics like merino wool, linen, and cashmere add texture and richness.

