MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Mumin by Juan De los Mares

Discover our latest exclusive editorial featuring the handsome Mumin shot by photographer Juan De los Mares.

Barcelona based fashion photographer Juan De los Mares shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest story Beat So Loud featuring the handsome Mumin represented by Two Management

Mumin is wearing clothes by Javier Amaris, Ura Perez Studio, Pellizer, RYO Hats, Zara, Paola Idrontino and Prada. Special thanks to Estudi Trenta Nou.

Discover more of the session below:


Photography and styling: Juan de los Mares @delosmaresfoto
Model: Mumin at Two Management Barcelona
Special thanks: Estudi Trenta-nou

