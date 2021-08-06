MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Mumin by Juan De los Mares

Barcelona based fashion photographer Juan De los Mares shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest story Beat So Loud featuring the handsome Mumin represented by Two Management.

Mumin is wearing clothes by Javier Amaris, Ura Perez Studio, Pellizer, RYO Hats, Zara, Paola Idrontino and Prada. Special thanks to Estudi Trenta Nou.

Discover more of the session below:



Photography and styling: Juan de los Mares @delosmaresfoto

Model: Mumin at Two Management Barcelona

Special thanks: Estudi Trenta-nou