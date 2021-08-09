in Advertising Campaigns, Dolce Gabbana, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, Juergen Teller, Menswear

Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2021.22 by Juergen Teller

Models Ahmadou Gueye, Lucas Barski, Tobías Dionisi, Riccardo A, Giulio, Ichi and Zaccaria star in Dolce & Gabbana’s FW21 campaign

Dolce & Gabbana
©Dolce&Gabbana, Photography by Juergen Teller

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana presented Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Juergen Teller, with styling from Sissy Vian. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Pierpaolo Lai, makeup artist Tom Pecheux, and manicurist Annarel Innocente Furina. Models Ahmadou Gueye, Lucas Barski, Tobías Dionisi, Riccardo A, Giulio, Ichi, and Zaccaria are the stars of the campaign captured in Gela, Sicily.

The photographer’s lens captures a vision of a future inspired by new volumes and materials. A future that pushes the boundaries of the known, to reveal a new dimension built on individuality and self-expression. As a backdrop to the images, with its rich historical heritage and vibrant youth culture, Gela is one of the largest urban centers in Sicily.” – From Dolce & Gabbana

