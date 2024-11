For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS, photographer Juan De los Mares captures striking visuals of model Pedja Zdravkovic, with impeccable grooming by Alicia O.

Pedja, who is represented by Two Management, is wearing the latest pieces from the likes of Marni, Polo Ralph Lauren, Zara, Massimo Dutti.

Photography Juan de los Mares

Model: Pedja Zdravkovic at Two Management

Grooming Alicia O