WEEK ON IG: Pietro Boselli, Aurelien Muller, Brandon Thomas Lee



Last week on Instagram with top models Pietro Boselli, Manu Rios, Ton Heukels, Brandon Thomas Lee, Christian Hogue, Jonathan Bellini, Brandon Thomas Lee, Travis Scott, Aurelien Muller, Eian Scully and Miro Cech.

Scroll down for more of the IG action of our insta favourites:

“cross your mind.” @manurios

“Pastasciutta” @pietroboselli

“Throwback to that one time i walked out of the sea for about 70 times trying to get a decent picture” @therealtonheukels

“Met Gala -> Last Year. Going back to NYC next week.” @brandonthomaslee

“The coffee/lemon cake diet 🍰” @official_hogue

“Semana começou, bora fazer o melhor e conquistar, tenha uma semana abençoada 🙏 / Week just started, let’s do our best and achieve our goals, have a blessed week 🍀 #workout” @jouubellini



“Year 30,000 legooo” @travisscott



“They say « Green is the Prime color of the World 🌍, and that from which it’s loveliness arises !! » ✅♥😜😎 #Happy #Monday #Love #LittleThings” @aurelien_muller_official

“#tb #ellemagazine #longhair#backstage” @mirocech

“Getting ready for a big shoot this Friday! Super excited about this project!! Stay tuned for some #bts on set Friday at noon. #EianScullyFitness” @eianscully