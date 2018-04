Up and coming model Presley Gerber (IMG Models) teams up with fashion photographer Thomas Lohr for the pages of VMAN Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2018 edition. In charge of styling was Tom Van Dorpe, who for the session selected looks from Dior Home, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, and Calvin Klein 205W39NYC among other. Grooming is work of Sabrina Szinay at The Wall Group, with production from Cleveland Jones.





