Supermodel Aurelien Muller takes the cover story of DA MAN Style Magazine‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 edition captured by fashion photographer Ronald Liem. In charge of styling was Peter Zewet, with grooming from Yeanne & team.

For the story Aurelien is wearing selected looks from the likes of Hermès, Coach 1941, Dolce & Gabbana, Vilebrequin, Biasa, and Louis Vuitton among other. Discover more of the session bellow: