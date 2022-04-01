MMSCENE GUIDE: Which Contact Lenses are Right for You?

If you are searching for a fresh pair of contact lenses, then you may be wondering which type is right for you. There are several types of lenses available on the market today, from daily disposable contacts to monthly lenses. Read ahead to know more about different types of contact lenses, like dailies total 1, and learn how they can be beneficial for you!

What Are Contact Lenses?

Contact lenses are thin, curved pieces of plastic placed directly on the eye. These lenses correct vision by bending the light that enters the eye, which helps to focus the image on the retina.

Contact lenses can be useful in correcting various vision problems, including farsightedness, nearsightedness, and astigmatism.

History of Contact Lenses

The first-ever contact lenses were made of glass and were developed in the late 1800s. These early lenses were very uncomfortable to wear and could cause severe damage to the eye if they were not fitted properly.

In the 1950s, plastic materials began to be used to make contact lenses. These new lenses were much more comfortable to wear than the glass lenses, and they were also much safer.

Types of Contact Lenses

There are different kinds of contact lenses available on the market today. The type of lens that is right for you will depend on your individual needs and preferences.

The most popular types of contact lenses are:

Soft Contact Lenses: These lenses are made of flexible plastic materials and are the most comfortable type of lens to wear. They are available in various prescription strengths and can be worn for a variety of other purposes, including for vision correction and cosmetic purposes.

Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lenses: These lenses are rugged, rigid plastic materials. They provide excellent vision correction but can take some time to get used to wearing.

Disposable Contact Lenses: These lenses are designed to be worn for a short period and then discarded. They are available in daily, weekly, and monthly options.

Benefits of Contact Lenses

Before you plan to wear your lenses, let’s count the benefits of wearing contact lenses.

Corrects vision problems: Contact lenses can be used to correct various vision problems, including nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism.

Comfortable to wear: Soft contact lenses are made of flexible plastic materials and are the most comfortable lens to wear.

Safe: Contact lenses are much safer than they were in the past and can be worn without fear of damaging the eye.

Convenient: Disposable contact lenses are designed to be worn for a short period and then discarded, making them convenient for busy people.

How to Choose the Right Contact Lenses

Now that you are well aware of the different types of contact lenses available, you may wonder how to choose the right lenses. The best way to find the right lenses like dailies total 1 is to consult with an eye care professional.

Your eye care professional will be more than happy to help you decide which type of lens is right for your individual needs and preferences. They will also be able to fit you for your lenses and make sure that they are comfortable to wear.

Cost of Contact Lenses

The average cost of a box of disposable contact lenses is about $25. The exact cost will depend on the brand, lens type, and prescription.

Rigid gas permeable lenses typically cost more than soft lenses, but they can be worn for a more extended period before needing replacement.

You can save your precious money on contact lenses by buying them in bulk. Many online retailers offer discounts when you purchase multiple boxes of lenses at once. You can also have a consultation with your eye care doctor about saving money on contact lenses.

Tips for Looking After Your Contact Lenses

Contact lenses are a totally safe and convenient way to improve your vision. However, it is essential to handle them with care to avoid damaging them.

Here are some tips for handling contact lenses:

Before putting your lenses in, wash your hands thoroughly. Be careful not to drop or step on your lenses. Do not expose your lenses to water. Do not sleep in your lenses unless they are specifically designed for overnight wear. Replace your lenses as often as recommended by your eye care professional. Store your lenses in a clean, dry place when not wearing them.

If you are looking for a new pair of contact lenses, talk to your eye doctor about which is suitable for you. They will be able to help you choose the right type of lens based on your individual needs and preferences.

