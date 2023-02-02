MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Intertwined by Fernando Frade

Models Hedi Ben Tekaya and Hernan Kano, both represented by Uno Models, star in Intertwined story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Fernando Frade. In charge of styling was Manuel Mendi, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Maria Tattaglia. Assistance by Sierra.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Margiela MM6, Sandro Paris, Karl Lagerfeld, Etnia Barcelona, Palomo Spain, Brain&Beast, Otrura, Gant, Ferragamo, Ordosgoitia, CamperLab, Ana Locking, The Kooples, Antony Morato, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Photographer: Fernando Frade – @fernandofrade_

Stylist: Manuel Mendi

Beauty Artist Maria Tattaglia

Models: Hedi Ben Tekaya, Hernan Kano at Uno Models

Assistant: Sierra