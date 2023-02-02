in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Uno Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Intertwined by Fernando Frade

Photographer Fernando Frade and stylist Manuel Mendi team up for our latest exclusive story

Fernando Frade
Hernán: Coat, Trousers: Palomo Spain / Shirt: Brain&Beast
Hedi: Coat, Trousers: Gant / Shirt: Sandro Paris / Bag: Ferragamo

Models Hedi Ben Tekaya and Hernan Kano, both represented by Uno Models, star in Intertwined story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Fernando Frade. In charge of styling was Manuel Mendi, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Maria Tattaglia. Assistance by Sierra.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Margiela MM6, Sandro Paris, Karl Lagerfeld, Etnia Barcelona, Palomo Spain, Brain&Beast, Otrura, Gant, Ferragamo, Ordosgoitia, CamperLab, Ana Locking, The Kooples, Antony Morato, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Fernando Frade
Hernan: Body: Margiela MM6 / Sunglasses: Etnia Barcelona
Hedi: Shirt: MM6 / Sweater: Margiela MM6 / Trousers: Karl Lagerfeld / Sunglasses: Etnia Barcelona
Fernando Frade
Coat, Trousers: Gant / Shirt: Sandro Paris / Bag: Ferragamo / Shoes: Otrura
Fernando Frade
Hedi: Shirt: MM6 / Sweater: Margiela MM6 / Trousers: Karl Lagerfeld / Sunglasses: Etnia Barcelona
Hernan: Body: Margiela MM6 / Trousers: Sandro Paris / Sunglasses: Etnia Barcelona
Fernando Frade
Hedi: Shirt: Otrura
Hernán: Shirt: Otrura
Hedi: Suit: Palomo Spain
Hernán: Shirt, Shorts: Palomo Spain / Turtle neck: The Kooples
Shirt: Otrura
Hedi: White Turtleneck: Antony Morato / Trousers: Otrura / Coat, Red Sweater: Tommy Hilfiger/ Shoes: CamperLab
Hernán: Sweater: Tommy Hilfiger
Hernan: Body: Margiela MM6 / Trousers: Sandro Paris /  Sunglasses: Etnia Barcelona
Hedi: Shirt: MM6 / Sweater: Margiela MM6 / Trousers: Karl Lagerfeld / Sunglasses: Etnia Barcelona
Red Suit: Ana Locking / Shirt: The Kooples
Hedi: Shirt: Otrura / Trousers: Ordosgoitia
Hernán: Shirt: Otrura / Leggins: Margiela MM6 / Shoes: CamperLab
Hedi: Coat: Gant / Shirt: Sandro Paris / Bag: Ferragamo / Shoes: Otrura
Hernán: Coat: Palomo Spain / Shirt: Brain&Beast

Photographer: Fernando Frade – @fernandofrade_
Stylist: Manuel Mendi
Beauty Artist Maria Tattaglia
Models: Hedi Ben Tekaya, Hernan Kano at Uno Models
Assistant: Sierra

