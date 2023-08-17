in Lookbooks, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023

Discover Massimo Dutti Pre-Fall 2023 Collection

Models Rudolfs Valbergs and Hedi Ben Tekaya pose in Massimo Dutti’s Pre-Fall 2023 looks

Massimo Dutti Pre-Fall 2023
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI unveiled its Pre-Fall 2023 Collection with a story titled Antique Row featuring models Rudolfs Valbergs and Hedi Ben Tekaya lensed by photographer Amit Israeli.

In a world where temperatures fluctuate unpredictably, the art of transseasonal layering has become the ultimate solution. Adaptability is essential for the modern man navigating the transitional months, and Massimo Dutti‘s latest collection is prepared to rise to the occasion.

Massimo Dutti Pre-Fall 2023
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli
Massimo Dutti Pre-Fall 2023
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli
Massimo Dutti Pre-Fall 2023
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli

The brand painstakingly curated a collection of versatile pieces that effortlessly combine style and functionality. Lightweight jackets drape effortlessly over crisp shirts, knits complement tailored trousers without effort. Each piece in the collection contributes both style and functionality.

Collared jerseys bring fusion of practicality and style that bridges the seasons with finesse. These garments are the epitome of strategic layering, allowing you to easily adapt to the fluctuating climate.

Massimo Dutti Pre-Fall 2023
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli
Massimo Dutti Pre-Fall 2023
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli
Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli

The Massimo Dutti Pre-Fall 2023 Collection is ultimate ally in overcoming the challenges of transitional weather. It unleashes the power of transseasonal layering, in which each piece is a versatile tool for ones wardrobe. Massimo Dutti man embraces the fluidity of fashion and functionality, and strides confidently through the ever-changing seasons.

Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli
Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli
Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli
Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli
Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli
Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli
Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli
Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli
Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli
Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Amit Israeli

