Daniel Pelofe Models Hermès “Endless Conversation” Shoot

See the Hermès shoot captured by Julian Song, featuring model Daniel Pelofe

Daniel Pelofe in Hermès “Endless Conversation” Shoot / Photography © Julian Song for Hermès

Model Daniel Pelofe from Rockmen Paris stars in Hermès “Endless conversation” shoot captured by Julian Song.

 

 
 
 
 
 
This photoshoot is a collaborative effort of a talented team. Leading the visual narrative, photographer Julian Song, represented by @newschoolrepresents, is assisted by Luo Ye. The set design is crafted by Lydia Chan, with Léo Penven as support, creating a space that complements the stylistic direction. Stylist Pia Abbar, alongside assistant Émilie Carlach, curates the looks, setting the stage for the makeup artist Camille Maître and hair stylist Olivier Noraz, with Cloé Hobi assisting in achieving the perfect look.

Photography © Julian Song for Hermès
Photography © Julian Song for Hermès

