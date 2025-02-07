Cross-Cultural Collaboration: Amiri x Maison Mihara Yasuhiro

AMIRI and Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO introduce a limited-edition sneaker that merges their signature design elements, resulting in a distinctive hybrid creation. This collaboration unites AMIRI’s Los Angeles roots with Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO’s Tokyo craftsmanship, reflecting both brands’ commitment to innovation and artisanal quality. The project reimagines two of their most recognizable sneaker silhouettes, the AMIRI Skel Top-Low and Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO OG Sole Sneakers ‘PETERSON,’ integrating materials, textures, and influences from both labels.

SNEAKERS

The sneaker combines Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO’s signature molded sole, shaped by hand from clay, with AMIRI’s signature nappa leather Bones appliqué on a canvas upper. The result is a visually layered design that bridges the aesthetic codes of both houses. Co-branded woven labels appear on the tongue and heel, marking the collaboration with subtle detailing. The sneakers are available in two colorways – white with black detailing and a reversed version – offering options that align with both brands’ refined yet rebellious approach to footwear design.

The campaign supporting this release takes inspiration from film, drawing specifically from Takeshi Kitano’s 2000 crime drama Brother. Kitano’s only Japanese-American production, the film explores themes of displacement and identity, set against a backdrop of Los Angeles and Tokyo’s urban landscapes. This reference translates into the campaign’s black-and-white visuals, capturing a mix of subcultures moving through city streets that could belong to either city. The styling features AMIRI’s signature tailoring.

Both designers built their brands around experimental techniques and a hands-on approach to fashion. AMIRI’s use of deconstructed silhouettes and distressed finishes reflects the raw, handcrafted style that has defined the brand’s aesthetic since its inception. Meanwhile, Mihara Yasuhiro is known for his unconventional methods in footwear design, such as hand-molded rubber soles that create an exaggerated, sculptural effect.

Produced in limited quantities, the sneaker is distributed globally through select AMIRI stores and exclusively at Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO boutiques in Japan. The scarcity of the release is expected to generate strong demand among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors. Given both brands’ history of producing sought-after collaborations, this drop is anticipated to sell out quickly.