MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Slick Rebellion by Enrico Cencini

Photographer Enrico Cencini teams up with model Simone Stravolo for the latest MMSCENE exclusive story.

T-shirt LEONARDO VALENTINI, Pants CORPOSANTO

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Enrico Cencini collaborates with model Simone Stravolo at Elite on a striking editorial titled “Slick Rebellion.” Art direction and styling are by Antonietta D’Alessio. Makeup by Rossella Pastore and hair by Luce Milesi. Styling assistants Miriam Gizzi, Matteo Conserva, Lorenzo Borgia, Abigail Calgaro, and Alessia Calabrese contributed to the production.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Simone wears a curated selection of pieces from Diesel, Corposanto, Aneis, Dsquared2, MSGM Milano, Leonardo Valentini, Wayeröb, and stylist’s own collection.

Vest CORPOSANTO
Tanktop, Jeans DIESEL, Jacket CORPOSANTO, Ring ANEIS
Jeans DSQUARED2, Fur STYLIST’ OWN, Necklace ANEIS
Full look CORPOSANTO
T-shirt STYLIST’ OWN, Underwear WAYERÖB
TRENCH COAT MSGM MILANO
Shirt DSQUARED2, Pants LEONARDO VALENTINI

Title: Slick Rebellion
Model: Simone Stravolo at Elite
Art direction and styling: Antonietta D’Alessio
Photography: Enrico Cencini
Make up: Rossella Pastore
Hair: Luce Milesi
Styling assistants: Miriam Gizzi, Matteo Conserva, Lorenzo Borgia, Abigail Calgaro, Alessia Calabrese

