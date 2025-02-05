MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Slick Rebellion by Enrico Cencini

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Enrico Cencini collaborates with model Simone Stravolo at Elite on a striking editorial titled “Slick Rebellion.” Art direction and styling are by Antonietta D’Alessio. Makeup by Rossella Pastore and hair by Luce Milesi. Styling assistants Miriam Gizzi, Matteo Conserva, Lorenzo Borgia, Abigail Calgaro, and Alessia Calabrese contributed to the production.

Simone wears a curated selection of pieces from Diesel, Corposanto, Aneis, Dsquared2, MSGM Milano, Leonardo Valentini, Wayeröb, and stylist’s own collection.

