Connor Storrie Stars in Saint Laurent’s Fall 2026 Campaign



Connor Storrie has landed a major advertising moment. The Heated Rivalry actor, who signed as a Saint Laurent brand ambassador in January, now stars in the French fashion house’s fall 2026 campaign alongside Rosé from Blackpink and supermodel Liu Wen.

The 35-second spot, directed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello, positions Storrie as the campaign’s focal point. He dances to Milli Vanilli’s 1988 power ballad “I’m Gonna Miss You,” wearing sunglasses indoors and popped-collar silhouettes that evoke the sensuality of Yves Saint Laurent Pour Homme, the house’s iconic 1971 fragrance. The visual references Helmut Newton’s original campaign photography, grounding the spot in Saint Laurent’s heritage while maintaining contemporary edge.

RELATED: Austin Butler for Saint Laurent

This marks another high-profile moment for Storrie since his ambassador appointment. In June, he sat front-row next to Madonna at Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2027 menswear show in Paris. He also wore a polka-dot Saint Laurent blouse to the Met Gala, cementing his status as one of menswear’s most visible celebrity faces. The actor’s appeal lies in his dual credibility: prestige television credentials paired with an intuitive grasp of high fashion’s performative codes.

Vaccarello’s casting of Storrie reflects a broader shift in luxury menswear marketing toward androgynous, intellectually grounded masculinity. The campaign eschews traditional hypermasculinity in favor of understated sensuality, positioning the actor as someone who wears confidence without aggression.

Find more from the story on DSCENE.