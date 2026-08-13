New Photos Revisit the Viral Hudson Williams Peloton Campaign

New photos of Hudson Williams from his Peloton campaign have surfaced online, bringing renewed attention to the actor’s April 2026 collaboration with the fitness brand. The images show Williams behind the scenes of Let Yourself Go, including relaxed shots captured between the campaign’s workout sequences.

Peloton launched Let Yourself Go on April 14, with Williams starring in a one-minute film directed by Bethany Vargas. The campaign follows him through running, strength training and dance, set to David Bowie’s “Fame.”

The newly circulating photographs return to the same shoot several months later. Williams appears in the white athletic look seen in the original film, with the latest images offering a closer view of the moments surrounding the production. Some show him seated behind the scenes, giving fans additional material from a campaign that already generated considerable online attention when Peloton first released it.

Peloton built the campaign around the idea of finding freedom through physical activity. Williams connected that concept to his own relationship with fitness, saying that everyone needs a form of movement that liberates them. He also described movement as his quickest way out of difficult feelings, whether through exercise or dancing.

The campaign arrived during a major period of attention around Williams following the success of Heated Rivalry. He plays hockey player Shane Hollander opposite Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in the adaptation of Rachel Reid’s Game Changers books.

The timing of the new Peloton images coincides with another round of attention around the series. Production on Heated Rivalry Season 2 has begun in Canada, with Williams and Storrie returning to their roles. The upcoming season will continue Shane and Ilya’s story using material from Reid’s The Long Game.