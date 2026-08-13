Discover H&M Atelier Pre-Fall 2026 Collection

H&M Atelier introduces its Pre-Fall 2026 collection with a focus on transitional dressing, lighter layers and relaxed proportions. The capsule develops familiar menswear codes through tactile materials, practical outerwear and adaptable pieces designed for the period between summer and fall. Utility, comfort and a refined approach to everyday dressing shape the collection.

PRE-FALL 2026 COLLECTIONS

Ana Hernández, Menswear Designer at H&M Atelier, describes Pre-Fall 2026 as an exercise in focused restraint. The team developed garments that feel lived-in and effortless while retaining close attention to construction and material. The collection explores a balance between softness and structure, with relaxed silhouettes supported by sharper tailoring and functional details.

Outerwear provides the foundation for the season. H&M Atelier introduces a mid-length utility jacket in supple leather, taking cues from traditional field jackets. A cropped cotton gabardine jacket offers another lighter option, while single-breasted blazers and overshirts extend the layered approach. Together, these pieces create a wardrobe suited to changing temperatures and varied daily settings.

Denim also receives a refined treatment for Pre-Fall 2026. The collection includes five-pocket jeans and an overshirt in dark indigo, giving the fabric a cleaner and slightly dressier character. Fine-yarn sheer knitwear introduces slimmer proportions and allows wearers to layer close-fitting pieces beneath looser jackets and shirts.

Trousers take on wider shapes and gather slightly at the ankle. Styling with belts adds definition to the silhouette and gives the relaxed cut a sharper finish. Leather loafers and a messenger bag complete the wardrobe, bringing a polished return-to-work character to the collection while maintaining the casual approach that runs through the capsule.

The color palette develops from the cooler tones of summer. Grey and soft beige form much of the foundation, joined by deeper navy. Olive and khaki green bring additional depth through gingham checks and a painterly botanical print. These colors support the capsule’s transitional focus and connect its tailoring, outerwear, denim and knitwear within one coherent seasonal offering.

H&M launched Atelier in 2024 as a capsule menswear line for the contemporary, fashion-focused customer. The line concentrates on wardrobe essentials, distinctive materials, texture and tactile finishes, using each seasonal release to reinterpret familiar menswear categories through updated shapes and fabric choices.

H&M Atelier Pre-Fall 2026 will launch on hm.com on August 20, 2026.