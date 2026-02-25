MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Caio Condi

Caio Condi steps into a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive captured through a series of direct and restrained portraits that reflect both physical presence and internal focus. Photographed by Thiago Martini and styled by Marcos Lacerda, the editorial frames Caio within a stripped-back visual setting that emphasizes posture and texture. His wardrobe includes pieces from Levi’s, Reebok, Zara, and Blue Man. The selection introduces a clear visual rhythm grounded in simplicity and precision, allowing the model’s expression and form to guide the narrative.

In conversation with MMSCENE Magazine, Caio reflects on growing up in the countryside with early exposure to film, music, and performance through VHS recordings. These influences shaped his awareness of movement and visual expression and guided his decision to pursue fashion as a professional path. He also speaks about the discipline required to work across international markets and the mindset that supports his continued development. Discover the full interview below to learn more about the experiences and perspective shaping his career today.

When you look back, what part of your early life shaped you the most?

A simple countryside life with access to technology shaped me the most – where I could watch films and music videos on VHS, both national and international, alongside sports, music and my studies.

How did your early exposure to music and film shape the way you see creativity today?

Watching music videos by artists like Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Shakira, Black Eyed Peas and John Travolta deeply influenced how I see movement, rhythm, storytelling and visual impact – and they continue to inspire me today.

Was there a moment when you knew you needed to take a different direction?

Yes. I realized I wanted my creativity to move into a more visual and global language, and fashion became that bridge.

When did fashion shift from an idea into something you could actually pursue?

When I understood that my image and presence could communicate something meaningful on a professional level.

How did your time on stage before modelling influence your confidence and presence?

Being on stage gave me strong body awareness, emotional control and confidence in how I occupy space.

What was the biggest adjustment once your career became international?

Adapting to different cultures and markets while staying true to my identity.

What kind of projects make you feel genuinely excited at this stage of your career?

Projects with strong aesthetics, clear concepts and emotional depth.

What has surprised you most about yourself over the years?

My resilience, adaptability and trust in my own instincts.

What are you most proud of in your career so far?

Building a consistent international career with major global brands and long-term relevance.

Looking ahead, what kind of chapter do you want to build next?

A chapter focused on depth, impact and legacy, beyond just modelling.

Photographer: Thiago Martini

Stylist: Marcos Lacerda

Model: Caio Condi

Agency: Thinkers Management