Skepta and Omah Lay Headline Casablanca SS26 Campaign

Casablanca presents its Spring Summer 2026 campaign through a portrait series built around figures who have maintained close ties with the brand, including Skepta, Omah Lay, Olivier Zahm, and Ben Cobb. Each participant selected and styled their own looks, shaping images through personal interpretation and lived connection. The campaign reflects relationships that developed alongside Casablanca’s growth, placing clothing within the context of people who have supported and worked with the brand over time. Additional participants will appear as the campaign continues to unfold.

Music remains a defining influence across the casting. Several participants built careers within music or creative fields shaped by sound and performance, reinforcing Casablanca’s ongoing relationship with cultural production beyond fashion. Brand stylist Helena Tejedor worked closely with each participant to refine their selections while preserving individual styling choices.

Skepta holds a central position within the campaign due to his long-standing friendship with Casablanca founder Charaf Tajer. The British grime artist and creative director supported the brand from its earliest stages, attending its first runway presentation and wearing early tracksuit samples before wider recognition followed. Over time, he continued appearing in campaigns and public projects connected to Casablanca. His presence in the Spring Summer 2026 portraits reflects years of shared development. He appears wearing sport-influenced jackets and knit polos that align with Casablanca’s approach to relaxed tailoring and athletic references. Tajer describes Skepta as someone who remained present throughout the brand’s early formation and continued to support its growth through ongoing collaboration.

Omah Lay also appears in the campaign, extending Casablanca’s presence within contemporary global music. The Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer first encountered the brand through stylist introductions before collaborating on projects and attending runway presentations, including the Paris Fashion Week show in 2025. For the Spring Summer 2026 portraits, he selected a navy tracksuit, tailored black shorts paired with a knit shirt, and a monochrome knit polo. His selections reflect his personal styling approach while aligning with Casablanca’s graphic knitwear and sport-influenced silhouettes.

French editor, curator, and Purple magazine founder Olivier Zahm contributes a perspective shaped by editorial and cultural influence. Charaf Tajer encountered Purple magazine during his teenage years and later developed a professional relationship with Zahm through editorial collaborations. Zahm previously worked with Casablanca on projects connected to the Fall Winter 2025 Kaizen collection. For the Spring Summer 2026 portraits, he selected a denim jacket and jeans, referencing Casablanca’s interpretation of workwear and archival forms.

Editor and columnist Ben Cobb returns to Casablanca after appearing in one of the brand’s earliest campaigns. His long association reflects continuity across multiple stages of the brand’s visual development. Known for a personal aesthetic shaped by historical references, Cobb selected a silk shirt and flared trousers for his portrait. His reappearance within the Spring Summer 2026 campaign connects past visual narratives with current presentations.

Through this portrait series, Casablanca frames its Spring Summer 2026 collection within a network of collaborators who shaped the brand’s evolution. The campaign places emphasis on personal styling, creative exchange, and long-term collaboration.