BOSS Dresses the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team

BOSS introduces its new role as the businesswear attire provider for the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, bringing the brand’s tailored wardrobe to the players and Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino during major off-field moments. The partnership places BOSS within a growing connection between sport, culture, and style, where national teams now move beyond competition and into wider public visibility through travel, media appearances, roster announcements, and official events.

For the USMNT, the crest carries the weight of national representation. The players wear it as a sign of perseverance, ambition, and performance at the highest level. Fans read it as a symbol of pride, belonging, and support for the team and the communities connected through the game. BOSS approaches the partnership through that responsibility, dressing the team for moments away from the pitch.

BOSS designed the looks to fit every team member across different settings, with various cuts that reflect the diversity of the United States while keeping the group visually connected. The result gives the team a unified appearance without flattening individual presence. As the USMNT prepares for important stages ahead, the brand positions the wardrobe as part of how the players step forward, represent their country, and carry themselves in public.

James Foster, Senior Vice President Global Marketing at HUGO BOSS, described the partnership as an alliance between an ambitious team and a brand built on confidence, style, and leadership. He said BOSS wants the players to feel ready from the moment they arrive, with looks that help them appear sharp, confident, and prepared to represent the country with pride. He also pointed to the badge as a sign of identity, ambition, and honour, with the clothing designed to reflect that mindset and give the players a strong presence.

The suiting pieces connect tailoring with the demands of elite sport. Both rely on discipline, control, precision, and performance under pressure. The team’s players and head coach will wear BOSS pieces for major moments across the season. The garments include sharp tailoring with technical details, led by a relaxed overshirt with patch pockets and an unconstructed jacket paired with wide-leg trousers.

BOSS also extends the collection to the public. The looks worn by the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, without the embroidered crest, will be available in BOSS stores, through selected wholesale partners across the United States and Europe, and online.

The partnership appeared publicly during the USMNT roster reveal at Pier 17 in New York City, where players and Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino dressed in BOSS for the occasion. Earlier that morning, Pochettino appeared on television wearing BOSS ahead of the roster announcement.

At the reveal, USMNT players wore a modern off-duty look built around a relaxed-fit overshirt in washable virgin wool and tailored trousers. The outfit balanced comfort with a clean, elevated finish. Pochettino wore a two-piece slim-fit BOSS suit in patterned virgin wool, giving the coach a composed presence aligned with his leadership role.