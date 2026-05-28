Jacob Elordi Stars in Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif Campaign Film

Jacob Elordi steps into the Bleu de Chanel universe as the new face of Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif, fronting a campaign film that turns fragrance into action. Chanel marks the launch with a short film directed by Alfonso Cuarón and set to music by Thomas Bangalter. The project gives Elordi a cinematic entrance into one of Chanel most recognizable fragrance lines, placing him inside a fast-moving story shaped by theft, attraction, and control.

The film follows Elordi as a man drawn into a high-speed pursuit after a masked woman steals a bottle of Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif. What begins as a heist quickly shifts into a chase across rooftops, close combat, and charged glances. The bottle moves from one character to another, becoming the object that drives the entire film. Elordi pursues it, loses it, regains it, and eventually leaves with the woman into the night, turning the campaign into a story of pursuit that never fully separates desire from danger.

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Elordi’s casting gives Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif a new kind of male presence. Chanel has previously placed the fragrance line in the hands of Gaspard Ulliel and Timothée Chalamet. With Elordi, the house moves toward a figure whose screen image carries both restraint and physical force.

Thomas Du Pré De Saint Maur, Chanel Global Head of Creative Resources, Fragrance and Beauty, described Elordi as a natural choice because he moves away from the usual image of the action hero. He pointed to the actor’s gentleness and sensitivity as qualities that bring a different reading of masculinity to the campaign. For Du Pré De Saint Maur, the film presents power through balance, attention, and exchange. The bottle passes between the characters like part of a choreographed game, giving the story its rhythm.

Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif sits at the top of the Bleu de Chanel lineup. Olivier Polge created the fragrance as a dense aromatic and woody extrait built around sandalwood, leather, labdanum, citrus, and cedar. The composition deepens the Bleu de Chanel identity with an amber-woody structure designed to stay on the skin.

Du Pré De Saint Maur also spoke about the difficulty of giving visual form to fragrance. He described scent as something invisible that carries story, emotion, and intensity for the person who wears it. For Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif, he wanted the film to express vitality and depth while showing a man who remains true to himself and free in his choices. That idea guided the dialogue with Cuarón, who shaped the campaign with wide creative freedom.