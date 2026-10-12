Moritz Heinrichsen by Michael Banfi for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Michael Banfi captures Moritz Heinrichsen in a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive. The editorial takes a playful approach to modern sportswear, with saturated colors, graphic compositions and direct portraits shaping its visual direction. Moritz brings a relaxed confidence to the series, moving between athletic references and casual summer dressing. Banfi uses natural light, unexpected angles and a mix of outdoor settings to create images with a youthful, spontaneous energy.

The wardrobe features Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste and Adidas Originals, with Banfi also handling the styling for the editorial. Rugby shirts, striped knitwear, relaxed shorts and casual separates bring classic sportswear references into focus. Banfi plays with proportions and color, giving familiar athletic pieces a contemporary direction while keeping the overall mood fresh and energetic.

Photographer and Stylist: Michael Banfi

Model: Moritz Heinrichsen at The Agency Milan