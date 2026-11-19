Moving from one hospitality hotspot to another in Florida can mean plenty of opportunities to tip. Whether you’re staying in a busy hotel, going out to a restaurant or using the valet service, there are several occasions when you’ll be expected to leave a tip.

With such a huge tourism industry, it’s easy to assume that Florida tipping rates are among the highest in the country. Looking at the latest restaurant data, we can see how much customers actually tip.

Tipping Rates in 2026

According to Toast’s Q2 2026 Restaurant Tipping Trends report, the average tip rate in Florida was 18.1%. Nationally, customers tipped an average of 18.7%, while Delaware recorded the highest rate at 21.4%. In full-service restaurants across Florida, customers tipped an average of 18.4%. The data covers restaurants that process payments through Toast and excludes cash tips. Despite Florida’s large tourism industry, its average restaurant tip rate remained below the national figure.

Tourism Industry in Florida

There are many places in Florida where a family can spend a lot on dinner. A meal at a beachfront restaurant can leave you with a pretty hefty bill. Even a regular tip percentage could mean quite a few dollars for the server. Tourists might also leave something extra at the hotel bar later that evening. So why does Florida tip more in dollar terms? Higher restaurant bills can explain part of it, without any increase in the tipping percentage.

Dining in Miami, Orlando and Tampa

If you’re in Florida for castings or auditions, you might have lunch with a client one day and grab a quick bite between appointments the next. At an upscale waterfront restaurant in Miami, check whether the bill already includes a service charge, even if you’re dining alone or with one other person. Around Orlando’s theme parks, some restaurants add an automatic gratuity for larger groups. If you’re making a reservation, ask how many guests trigger the charge so you can account for it when splitting the bill. In Tampa, a food hall counter may prompt you for an optional tip, while a neighborhood bar may include a tip line on your tab.

Minimum Wage in Florida

As of September 30, 2026, Florida restaurants can pay their servers a minimum of $11.98 per hour (before tips). This is the Florida tipped minimum wage. The minimum wage in Florida is $15, meaning eligible employers can take a $3.02 tip credit (FloridaCommerce). Employees must still earn the full minimum wage once tips are considered. This does not indicate how much customers should tip their servers.

Tipping at Restaurants and Counters in Florida

Usually, servers expect to receive tips for taking your order and serving your food. When you’re served at the counter, you have more flexibility, even if some places display suggested percentages on payment screens. If you’re in town for Miami Swim Week, you might grab coffee between shows and sit down for dinner later. Tipping at the coffee counter is generally optional, while at dinner it’s worth checking the bill for an included service charge before leaving an additional tip. Sometimes, busy tourist spots also add other charges to the final total. Florida tipping culture varies depending on the type of service and dining experience.

Cruise Ports & Theme Parks

When you leave a port in Florida, you may be automatically charged a gratuity based on your cruise line and ticket type. This will be added to your onboard account each day. Tipping at theme parks will vary based on the service provided. For example, this includes table-service restaurants and luggage assistance at hotels. Some restaurants may also add a service charge if you’re dining with a large group. It is good to know who receives an automatic gratuity so you can decide if you need to pay extra.

Can Florida’s Tipping Habits Stay the Same?

Florida’s restaurant workers are earning higher minimum wages, but customers continue to encounter tip prompts at payment counters and restaurants. Whether this will lead to higher tipping rates in 2027 remains to be seen. For now, Florida’s average restaurant tip rate remains below the national average, with customers continuing to consider the quality of service when deciding how much to leave.

Images from Antonio Ortega in Concrete Heat – see full story here.