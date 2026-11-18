GUESS reunites with Stray Kids member Hyunjin for its Holiday 2026 campaign, continuing a partnership that began in March when the artist was named Global Brand Ambassador. The new campaign puts k-pop superstar at the center of a winter collection that draws on the brand’s denim heritage, with a visual direction shaped by 1990s alternative culture.

For the Holiday season, GUESS builds its wardrobe around denim in different treatments, from quilted finishes and deep indigo textures to padded outerwear. Relaxed silhouettes and workwear references bring a more casual direction to the collection, particularly across GUESS JEANS, while the main GUESS line takes a more refined approach to winter layering.

Hyunjin’s presence gives the campaign a visual identity that extends beyond traditional seasonal fashion imagery. Double exposures and layered images bring together different poses and movements, giving the campaign an experimental visual direction. The 1990s influence runs through the imagery, connecting the campaign’s styling with its emphasis on individuality and youthful expression.

The GUESS and Hyunjin partnership has developed across several campaigns and brand activations throughout 2026. Following his March appointment, Hyunjin fronted the brand’s first global GUESS JEANS campaign, followed by a Spring/Summer campaign installment later that month. GUESS also introduced a GUESS X HYUNJIN collection for Spring/Summer 2026, bringing his personal style into the collaboration. In June, the brand hosted the Hyunjin Experience at its Melrose Avenue flagship in Los Angeles, with campaign-inspired installations and fan activities. He returned for GUESS’ Fall 2026 campaign in September, wearing pieces from the brand’s denim collections, including its collaboration with The Rolling Stones. The Holiday campaign continues the partnership with a new seasonal direction.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids recently completed three sold-out performances at Tokyo Dome on November 6, 7 and 8 as part of their RUN IT world tour. The group released its new track “SUIATSU” on November 9, ahead of its fourth Japanese mini album, scheduled for November 25. Stray Kids have also announced additional RUN IT stadium dates across North America and Europe for 2027.

The GUESS Holiday 2026 campaign and collection featuring Hyunjin launches globally on November 20 in GUESS and GUESS JEANS stores, online at guess.com and through select department stores.