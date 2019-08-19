MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Interviews With Faces to Watch at Premier Models – Part 1



For the online version of our MODEL TALK section we sit down with Premier Model Management‘s new faces to talk about the beginning of their modeling careers, dream jobs, passions, and future plans.



Continue below to read the interviews and discover the Part 1 of the exclusive shoot, photographed by Paul Rowland:

ERIC ANDREWS

How were you discovered?

I was discovered on the last day of Leeds festival.

Did you have any interest in modelling before you were discovered?

I had always seen billboards and look books and thought they looked cool especially the ones shot in film.

If you weren’t a model what would you be?

I am still a student with ambitions to go university.

What are you up to these days besides modelling?

I like to either watch or play football, go shopping, play video games or pool with my friends.

Your dream modeling job?

One day I would like to work on a campaign for Moncler or Nike.

What have you learnt from the modelling industry?

I’ve learnt how competitive the industry really is for the models as well as for the designers and brands.

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

Recently I’ve been into boxing.

How would you describe your style?

I’d say comfortable, minimalistic and slightly flashy depending on the occasion.

Who are your favourite designers?

Virgil Abloh, Christian Louboutin, Raf Simons.

What are your beauty essentials?

Aveeno Moisturiser.

Name three places that you want to travel to.

New York, Amsterdam, Milan

What’s on your current playlist?

I like British rap; Fredo, Nines, Dave, slim

What are your future goals, dreams and plans?

When I am older i want to invest in properties and I want to live in the south of France.

FYODOR

How were you discovered?

About three years ago I was searching for ways to travel without having the savings to do so. I came across some modelling articles and noticed I fitted the heights and measurement requirements. I applied to some London agencies and was signed the next day.

Did you have any interest in modeling before you were discovered?

Not particularly, although I had an interest in fashion I was more interested in the photographic and art direction than modelling itself.

If you weren’t a model what would you be?

I currently attend film school in London and spend what time I have spare engaging in film collaborative projects. Recently I have integrated modelling and film making by creating fashion films for new designers. I intend on a career in film and if I was not modelling I suppose I’d be working more in story based film making rather than fashion based.

Your dream modeling job?

I’ve always admired YSL as a fashion house. The beauty and craftsmanship of their garments are fascinating and stylish. If I could work for anyone, Yves St Laurent would be my first choice.

What have you learnt from the modelling industry?

Having spent some time in the industry I’ve learned more than I ever would have expected. It made me mature as a person, gave me opportunities and independence whilst travelling around the world. I’ve met so many incredible, talented and wonderfully weird people. I’ve learned how to be myself and be confident with it, and how to talk to people and make connections. This has proved invaluable to me in the film industry and other walks of life. …Also to never be late!

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

My personal passion is composition (in a vague sense) and the way different people have unique views on it. Whether it be art related or something personal, I think you can tell a lot about someone from the way they design a room, or choose an outfit. I’d like to think this composing images would be a hidden talent of mine but this of course depends on perspective.

How would you describe your style?

I Change my style pretty much weekly, it depends what mood I’m in. Some weeks I like to dress all black with graphic tees and chains, other weeks will happily wear harem pants and a poncho. I don’t like to subscribe to one style as it feels too limiting.

Who are your favourite designers?

As I mentioned before I look forward to the YSL collection each year. The first show I walked for was Craig Green, I was so impressed with his collection and he continues to surprise me. He is a designer who I hope to see keep pushing boundaries with his collections. I also adore Moschino for its mix of street and high fashion attire and Dior for its sheer beauty and grace.

What are your beauty essentials?

Water, exercise, vegetables. I am quite fortunate to have naturally clear skin, as long as I eat healthily and drink enough water I don’t break out. Exercise is so important for both mental and physical health and is always going to be essential.

Name three places that you want to travel to.

I am desperate to go to Tokyo, and it is one of the reasons I started modelling. Unfortunately I haven’t had the opportunity to go yet, but as soon as I have some time spare id like to model there for a couple of months. On my bucket list is the trans Siberian railway, id love to explore the vastness of the east and see the great Mongolian steppe. I have always been enchanted by tropical islands, I think island hopping around French Polynesia or Fiji would be near the top of my list.

What’s on your current playlist?

Having just got back from Boomtown and listening to new music I have an eclectic range of artists on my playlists. Ms Lauren Hill, Kate Tempest, Slaves, Foo fighters, Tash Sultana, Tame Impala, Rammstein heavily feature whilst I still have the odd throwbacks to some emo classics.

What are your future goals, dreams and plans?

After finishing uni I would like to take a gap year and work whilst travelling. I want to see the world whilst I’m young to shape my outlook, I intend on making films in each country I visit. I definitely want to continue modelling and do a contract in Tokyo, and spend some more time in the US. Long term I want to work as a cinematographer, hopefully on feature films.

HARRY HADLINGTON

How were you discovered?

I was scouted on Instagram by The Model Gene mother agency, and then proceeded to go to London and get signed at Premier Model Management.

Did you have any interest in modelling before you were discovered?

I never thought it would be something I’d be introduced to, yet was always in awe and interested by the industry.

What are you up to these days besides modelling?

I used to work as a swimming teaching yet recently left work in preparation to go to university this September.

Your dream modelling job?

I would love to be involved in a Polo Ralph Lauren campaign, that would be such an amazing experience.

What have you learnt from the modelling industry?

I’ve learnt so much about the inner workings of campaigns and how hard everyone works to get a project done which I find amazing.

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

I’m really passionate about sport, I take part in multiple sports such as: swimming, rock climbing, mountain biking, skiing, and rowing.

How would you describe your style?

My style can probably be described as preppy and casual, I’m often inspired by other outfits I see both online and in person and do enjoy trying out other genres of clothing.

Who are your favourite designers?

I’m currently really into Burberry I love the designs and their aesthetic, I really like Tommy Hilfiger as well specially their jumpers.

What are your beauty essentials?

I currently am using a Clarins face wash set which always leaves my face feeling amazing, I also like nip and fab toning wipes.

3 places you want to travel to?

1-I would really like to go to Japan to ski there as well as getting to experience the culture which I find fascinating.

2-Copenhagen, in my opinion it’s a really cool city and just somewhere I’ve always wanted to go.

3- South Africa, I’d love to go on a safari and see animals in their natural habitats.

What’s on my current playlist?

I listen to a large variety of music, some of the songs I’m currently listening to are

“Goodbyes – Post Malone”

“Come Together- Urban Dawn, Tyson Kelly”

“Good Nights- Whethan, Mascolo”

What’re your future goals

I want to strive to do as well as possible in my degree, As well as getting into more sports and continue to improve in the aspects of my life.

KORNELIJUS

How were you discovered?

Taking an underground train back home when the head of scouting; unexpectedly ran from one train to another to hand in a contact card before the train doors closed.

Did you have any interest in modeling before you were discovered?

Yes

If you weren’t a model what would you be?

A professional basketball player

What are you up to these days besides modelling?

Training, studying and sometimes working

Your dream modeling job?

A job for stone island

What have you learnt from the modelling industry?

To stay natural and be yourself in front of a camera.

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

I love basketball

How would you describe your style?

Old fashioned

Who are your favourite designers?

Stone Island

What are your beauty essentials?

Messy hair and freckles

Name three places that you want to travel to.

New York, California and Egypt

What’s on your current playlist?

21 Savage

What are your future goals, dreams and plans?

Build passive income assets, have financial freedom then buy a house in California and spend my life there.

Creative Director, Photographer & Styling: Paul Rowland – @marrakech_brooklyn

Photographer & 1st Assistant: Matt Lloyd

Production: Simone Barten

Shot on location by kind permission Paul Rowland & Mohammed Fajar at their home in Marrakech

The models are wearing all clothes by Norya Ayron, Ayaan Atelier and Marrakshi Life