The Color of the Night: Zara Studio Spring Summer 2025 Collection

Fashion house Zara presents its Spring Summer 2025 Studio menswear collection under the title The Color of the Night, a line built around theatrical contrasts and fluid design codes. With a focus on expressive construction and unexpected styling, the collection brings together tailoring, casualwear, and sportswear without rigid distinction. Through a series of sharply edited looks, Zara leans into spontaneity and self-styling as core elements of modern masculinity.

Photographed by Fabien Baron and styled by Karl Templer, the campaign stars models Hojin Lee and Ungho Go in a tightly composed series of layered silhouettes. Each outfit is structured around complex juxtapositions: pleated trousers with sleeveless crochet tops, embroidered shirts beneath ombré souvenir jackets, and printed blazers clashing with striped shirting. The palette stretches from neutral earth tones to saturated primaries, with flashes of emerald, cobalt, and maroon punctuating soft linens and textured knits.

Crochet work runs throughout the Zara Studio SS25 collection, appearing as sleeveless tops, T-shirts, and accessories like totes and scarves. These handcrafted elements contrast with sharply cut tailoring, such as the wide-sleeved navy suit paired with a printed button-down and green jersey tank. Trousers are a key focus: long bell-bottoms, cropped pleated styles, and baggy silhouettes all emphasize movement and shape. The addition of braided belts and suede sandals lends a casual tension to structured outfits.

Pattern and fabrication play a central role. Camp-collar shirts in printed linen and silk serve as anchor pieces, designed to be layered or styled open over tanks and knits. Suede jackets and trenches with contrast collars offer weight and texture, while embroidered shirts and ombré finishes contribute a visual rhythm to the collection. Even the footwear – croc-effect loafers and strappy sandals – enhances the tactile nature of each look.

The styling choices suggest a character-driven approach. Hojin Lee’s maroon trousers and beige striped shirt layered under a short-sleeved crochet knit feel improvisational, while Ungho Go’s trench over a crochet T-shirt and striped cotton trousers balances polish with ease. A look featuring a double-layered button-down and pleated pants styled with a braided belt showcases the collection’s emphasis on considered contrasts rather than cohesion.

Hair by Tomo Jidai and makeup by Jennifer Bradburn keep the models’ appearances understated, allowing the clothes and textures to carry the narrative. Casting by Ashley Brokaw focuses on presence and nuance, matching the collection’s cinematic tone of with faces that bring depth rather than uniformity.

The Zara Studio Spring Summer 2025 menswear is less about a single theme and more about tension between codes – formal and relaxed, expressive and restrained. By combining handcrafted elements with precise tailoring and fabric-focused construction, the brand proposes a new structure for seasonal dressing, unbound by categories. The result is a wardrobe designed for those who move fluidly between references, time periods, and moods.