Nick Jonas Covers Man About Town UK Fall Winter 2022 Issue

Singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas takes the cover of Man About Town UK Autumn Winter 2022 Issuse captured by photographer Bartek Szmigulski. In charge of styling was Tony Cook, with grooming by Marissa Machado, and set design by Ali Isaksen. For the story, editor Scarlett Baker worked with editorial director Huw Gwyther and production director Federica Barletta. Jonas is set to star in Amazon’s buddy comedy with actor Glenn Powell directed by Kat Coiro.

We were on the golf course, of all places, and came up with this idea together. It was so fun to build something with a friend. You work with people and it’s kind of an exchange, and this is truly fun for both of us. – Nick Jonas

Photography by Bartek Szimgulski for Man About Town UK – more on manabouttown.tv