Back to School Guide: How to Style Nike Dunk Low ‘Panda’

We know it’s still summer, but September is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about your first day of school outfit. Weather you are a school style icon, or you prefer to stick to the basics, we’re sure you are already thinking what to wear first after the summer brake.

The first day of school is the best time to rock the new pieces you got and start the new school year in style. It’s not unconventional to start with footwear, so we strongly recommend to choose basic and versatile models that you’ll be able to wear all year round. Panda dunks are a good start. They have gone from the classic basketball and skateboarding shoes to the favorite lifestyle model, that fits perfectly into any style.

The Dunk Low ‘Black White’, known as ‘Panda’ in the sneakerhead circles, became widely popular thanks to its clean lines and cool finishing touches. The model brings Nike’s classic two-tone look to the basketball construction and comes in minimalistic black and white colorway. Its low-top silhouette is made in premium leather, while the white base is contrasted by black overlays. It also features the Swoosh branding in black, while the two-tone look is matched by the tooling, which incorporates a concentric rubber outsole for traction. Perforations on the toe box provide extra breathability, making them perfect for warmer weather.

Nike used the limited-edition drops and celebrity collaborations, to make 35-year old Dunk into 2021’s hottest sneaker out there. If you wonder why Panda Dunks became so popular, the answer is easy – they perfectly pair with almost any outfit out there. Thanks to their minimalistic black and white color palette, you can wear them easily with your favorite tee and jeans, but also with your Bermuda shorts and a short sleeve Hawaiian shirt. Read below how to style your Panda Dunks.

Comfy

If you don’t really like to dress up, especially for school, you’ll definitely look stylish in your Pandas whatever you pair them with. They go perfectly with a classis cotton sweatpants (you can really style them with any color option), and your favorite graphic tee. For colder days, bring the matching sweatshirt, or a hoodie. Finish the look with a classic nylon backpack, or some sporty options from Nike.

Skater

When they were first made, Dunks were envisioned as basketball and skateboarding shoes, so it’s no surprise that they fit perfectly into the skater style. Skatecore, became a global phenomenon in the ’90s, and today it’s coming back thanks to the luxury and high street brands like Celine, Gucci, Saint Laurent.

The recipe to skater style is simple – just keep it practical, loose, and comfortable. You can ether go for cargo pants, loose jeans, or for warmer days you can wear Bermuda shorts. Pair it with Hawaiian shirt or band tee, skater cap and finish with Dunks. And yes, don’t forget your skateboard!

Casual

You can’t go wrong with classic jeans and tee look, especially when dressing up for school. Simple school outfits can definitely be trendy, too, you just need to find a balance between trendy and casual. Your Pandas will keep you covered on that side, as they’ll add a touch of cool to your casual style.

Hypebeast

If you carefully follow the latest fashion trends and tend to dress up like you just hoped off the runway, Panda Dunks will perfectly round up your style. Try to keep It casual with hoodies and logo t-shirts, and pair them with baggy cargo pants or straight-leg jeans. Skinny and slim fits are a big NO. Finish the looks with bomber jacket or a statement windbreaker.