MFW: A-COLD-WALL* Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Designer Samuel Ross presented A-COLD-WALL* Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection with a fashion film directed by Rob Rusling, during the recently finished Milano Fashion Week. The Brittle Render, Sequenced Thought Collection explores anthropological and socio-political reverbs through contorting material and silhouettes echoing the semantics of contemporary 21st century thoughts. For this season, designer introduced a collection of wearable art, for fearless dressers.

This collection is the pursuit of a purist, a community of artisans, of aesthetes and thinkers, of protagonists who choose to live with wearable expressive art, those who choose to live by way of expression. We have chosen to operate with two rhythms and perspectives assigned to both monikers – ACW* and A-COLD-WALL*.