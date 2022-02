Designer duo Simon and Nanna Wick presented (DI)VISION Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, inspired by UFOs and extraterrestrials, at the recently finished Copenhagen Fashion Week. The brother and sister duo presented the signature workwear-inspired outerwear for their vibrant community. Designers continue to make old things new, be it through color contrasts, dyeing, or collage, their own way of upcycling.