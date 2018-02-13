Adam Senn & Fernando Cabral are the Faces of Tom Ford SS18 Collection
Supermodels Adam Senn and Fernando Cabral team up with Karen Elson, Joan Smalls, and Imari Karanja for Tom Ford‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign. In charge of photography was Steven Klein with styling from Carine Roitfeld.
