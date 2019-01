Cameron Dallas, Adam Senn, Evandro Soldati + More for Dolce & Gabbana

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographers Bruce Gilden, Alex Majoli, Alessandro and Luca Morelli, Branislav Simoncik, Franco Pagetti, and Angelo Pennetta captured Dolce & Gabbana‘s Spring Summer 2019 menswear advertisement featuring Adam Senn, Evandro Soldati, Mariano Di Vaio, Cameron Dallas, Kailand Morris, Brandon Thomas Lee, and Rafferty Law among others.

Discover more of the campaign below:

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.