BEST OF MAY IGs: CHRISTIAN HOGUE, ANTONI, HARRY JOWSEY

May is already behind us and we are featuring some of the best IG moments of the month:

antoni

We are rounding up the best of May 2020 IG Moments with celebratory post-lock-down moments and the no-travel blues featuring top models Xavier Serrano, Antonis Bosso, Edison Fan, Christian Hogue and Manu Rios to name a few. Joining the best of May are also Netflix stars Antoni and Harry Jowsey but also everyone’s favourite over-the-top IG celeb and actor Rickey Thompson. 

Don’t miss all the action from these must follow Instagram guys:

xavier serrano

Was nice going back to the track again!🏃🏽‍♂️😍 @xserrano9

christian hogue

“Blurry and out of Focus 👌” @christianhogue

manu rios

la fleur @manurios

edison fan

✌🏻@edisonfanye

antoni

me being told “sir that’s not a paddle board” after shaking my head yes to being asked if I’ve paddle boarded before @antoni

liam jay ward

“Hands up young blood 🩸 @omg_sportswear” @liamjayward

mario adrion

“Double Tap if Dental Hygiene is a Priority for you! 😉 I made a short film about my feelings of loneliness and self hate while I was modeling full time and didn’t have a home.” @marioadrion

pablo kaestli

“Young Hollywood” @pablo_kaestli

denis jovanovic

Nice 4 what @denisjovanovich

josh sorrentino

“Ganas de gimnasio🏋🏽‍♂️” @sorrentino24

harry jowsey

Just wanted to say I’m so grateful & thankful for all the beautiful birthday love over the weekend 😩😭💕⁣ So blessed to have you all as my friends & proud of our little family 🥺⁣ Love you the most my little possums ✨💛 @harryjowsey

moritz hau

“Back with the Pink Sunsets💘 Asked a security guard on my rooftop to take this pic for me and I gotta say he did a tremendous job😍 Made my day🙌@moritz_hau

 

andrew georgiades

“No sea in sight” @andrewgeorgiades

adonis bosso

“Shower curtains 💐” @septumpapi

rickey thompson

“You can look but….” @rickeythompson

New Guysoff duty

